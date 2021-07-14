Sprint 'race' victors to wear laurel garlands

F1's latest gimmick, Sprint Qualifying is to feature an iconic nod to the sport's past as it is revealed that the sprint race 'podium finishers' will be presented with laurel garlands.

The laurel garland sported by race winners was a traditional sight until drivers' overalls - much like their cars - became prime real estate in terms of sponsors logos.

Realising that the garlands would cover sponsors logos in pictures of the victor on the podium, the garlands were soon dropped.

This weekend however, with the introduction of Sprint Qualifying, the garlands return, when the leading three finishers in Saturday's race, which decides the grid order for Sunday, will be presented with garlands before heading off on a victory lap of the circuit.

"F1 Sprint is a brand-new and exciting format," says Alex Molina, Director of Event Spectacle at Formula 1, "so we felt it was important to come up with a post-race moment that was equally special.

"The moment recognises the seven decades of history in the sport and combines it with a modern twist - very similar to the Sprint itself."

While the garlands and lap of honour are a welcome return, there is no mention of another tradition from the old days of the British Grand Prix, the 100 bottles of Champagne.