British GP: Friday Free - Times

16/07/2021

Times from today's free practice session for the Pirelli British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.035 151.412 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:27.814 0.779
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.815 0.780
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.828 0.793
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:27.897 0.862
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.923 0.888
7 Vettel Aston Martin 1:28.062 1.027
8 Perez Red Bull 1:28.163 1.128
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:28.211 1.176
10 Ocon Alpine 1:28.415 1.380
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:28.449 1.414
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:28.600 1.565
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:28.827 1.792
14 Alonso Alpine 1:28.873 1.838
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:29.220 2.185
16 Latifi Williams 1:29.227 2.192
17 Schumacher Haas 1:29.227 2.192
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.597 2.562
19 Mazepin Haas 1:29.808 2.773
20 Russell Williams 1:29.857 2.822

