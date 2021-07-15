British GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Pirelli British Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Alonso Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 5 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 5 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 Gasly Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 3 2 2 3 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 3 Mazepin Haas 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 4 Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 2

