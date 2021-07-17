Site logo

British GP: Saturday Free - Times

17/07/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:29.902 146.583 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:30.277 0.375
3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.507 0.605
4 Ocon Alpine M 1:30.707 0.805
5 Perez Red Bull M 1:30.800 0.898
6 Norris McLaren M 1:31.030 1.128
7 Ricciardo McLaren M 1:31.034 1.132
8 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:31.131 1.229
9 Bottas Mercedes H 1:31.180 1.278
10 Gasly AlphaTauri S 1:31.188 1.286
11 Russell Williams M 1:31.237 1.335
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo S 1:31.263 1.361
13 Alonso Alpine S 1:31.289 1.387
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo S 1:31.328 1.426
15 Latifi Williams M 1:31.337 1.435
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 1:31.404 1.502
17 Vettel Aston Martin M 1:31.593 1.691
18 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:32.041 2.139
19 Mazepin Haas M 1:32.474 2.572
20 Schumacher Haas M 1:34.017 4.115

