Site logo

Horner hits out at "amateur" Hamilton

NEWS STORY
18/07/2021

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner has hit out at Lewis Hamilton, calling the seven-time world champion an "amateur" and his eighth Grand Prix win as "hollow".

His comments follow today's controversial first lap clash which saw Max Verstappen hospitalised after a collision with the world champion just nine corners into the race.

While many see the incident as a racing incident, the stewards penalised the British driver claiming that he failed to avoid contact with the Dutchman, subsequently handing him a 10s penalty, though he went on to win the race.

Naturally, the clash has resulted in a war of words.

"Max has incurred a 51g accident," Horner told Sky Sports. "Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time world champion, he shouldn't be making manoeuvres like that. It's unacceptable.

"Thank goodness, the biggest result for us today is that he's uninjured," he added, though he's having to go to hospital.

"I hope Lewis is very happy with himself, he stuck a wheel up the inside in a corner you just know you don't do that. You just don't stick a wheel up the inside at Copse, in that corner, in those circumstances.

"He was nowhere near ahead," he insisted, "it was contact, left front to right rear, and the speed they're travelling, it's one of the fastest corners in the championship.

"Lewis has got more than enough experience to know that's unacceptable and, as I say, I'm just very disappointed that a driver of his calibre should make such a move. It's dangerous, he's put a competitor at risk, it looked desperate and thank goodness he was uninjured. Max is in hospital getting himself checked out.

"I don't care what Lewis has to say, have a look on your own analysis, draw your own comparisons, for me, that's a hollow victory."

In a subsequent Zoom press conference, when it was suggested that Hamilton was alongside Verstappen, Horner was quick to respond.

"He didn't," he snapped, "he ran wide. If you look at the overhead, he's run wide into the corner. He's carried too much speed.

"That move was never on," he continued. "Lewis is a world champion of seven titles. That was an amateur's mistake and a desperate mistake. I don't care what Lewis says. Have a look at your own analysis, draw your own comparisons. For me, that's a hollow victory.

"Putting a fellow driver in hospital, writing off the car, and receiving a menial penalty and winning the grand prix doesn't feel like much of a penalty," said the Briton. "I think it just felt like a desperate move from Lewis. He lost the start, went down the straight, wheel banging with Max down there, then to stick a wheel up the inside of Copse corner, one of the fastest corners in the championship, pretty much flat out, 180 mph, there's only ever going to be one consequence like that.

"It's just disappointing from a seven-time world champion that he makes such a desperate move and puts a fellow driver in hospital."

Indeed, Horner believes that after claiming pole for Saturday's Sprint, but subsequently losing out to his title rival, Hamilton was left frustrated.

"I think he was wound up by yesterday's result," he said, "you could see that yesterday. And I think, the atmosphere, the crowd and everything, he was obviously pretty motivated and made a massive misjudgement. Yes, he got a penalty for it, but it's fairly meaningless.

"That was his only opportunity... he knew had Max come through that corner, he might not have seen him again for the afternoon. For me, it was a desperate move that thankfully didn't have worse consequences than a written-off car and a bruised and battered driver."

However, Red Bull's Lord High Executioner, Helmut Marko went further, suggesting that the seven-time world champion deserved a race ban.

"You can't do that with the normal sporting code," he told Sky Germany. "I don't know what the maximum penalty would be, but such dangerous and reckless behaviour should be punished with a suspension or something.

"If a competitor massively touches your rear wheel with his front wheel, in the fastest corner of the course, then that's no longer a racing accident. That is negligent to dangerous behaviour.

"The replays showed that quite clearly, he went into our right rear wheel with his left front wheel and sent Verstappen into the barrier."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Redphyve, 1 minute ago

"Christian Horner is such a bad loser/sport. That was 50/50. Both drivers at fault, neither willing to back off each other or out of the corner.

But Dieter Mateschitze's little lapdog and Team Leader in name only, Little Chris Horner, simply HAS to lay the blame totally on Lewis, by using inflammatory language and innuendo to further exacerbate an already fraught situation.

And let's not forget Red Bull's actual team leader Mad Marko, calling for suspensions, bans, penalty points, points deductions...whatever the hell he can think of. He's the real force behind Red Bull, Horner is just a pretty talking head and face for PR and publicity.

50/50 racing incident. Simples."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Batman, 3 minutes ago

"Meanwhile, after his second place was officially confirmed, Leclerc expressed his disappointment with the verdict, but congratulated Verstappen on his win.

But Verstappen was adamant that he was innocent.
"It's hard racing, otherwise we have to stay at home," Verstappen insisted. "If those things are not allowed in racing, then what's the point of being in Formula 1?" "I never opened the steering wheel," insisted Verstappen. "I am in front and he had to just cut back on me. But he tried to go around the outside, it's not possible.

"Red Bull boss Christian Horner described it as "the right thing for F1".
We were completely convinced it was okay. Then it goes to the stewards, at that point you don't know. Tom Kristensen and the stewards up there today have made absolutely the right choice. One day it will go against us. It was hard racing, fair racing, it's what Formula 1 should be."

Austria, 2019



Well well Mr Horner, today was the day.

Silverstone, 2021
"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by nmw01223, 28 minutes ago

"Racing incident, really. Hamilton was 2/3 alongside as they approached Copse, then he tried to back out and understeered too wide. If he had backed out earlier, wouldn't have happened. If Verstappen had given more room, wouldn't have happened. As neither did, it did happen. That's racing "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Roli, 37 minutes ago

"Oh stop it ! Dont start chucking all your toys out of your pram. Its called racing. Get over it."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by GreenFlag, 48 minutes ago

"Silly, aggressive mistake by Verstappen. Had he backed off slightly he would still have a had a chance of winning the race, or only losing 7 points. Instead he put himself in hospital."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms