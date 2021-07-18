Verstappen calls Hamilton disrespectful

Max Verstappen has called Lewis Hamilton "disrespectful" following their clash on the opening lap of today's British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman wasn't referring to the incident itself, rather the Briton's post-race celebrations.

"Glad I'm OK," the Dutch youngster posted on social media. "Very disappointed with being taken out like this.

"The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," he added.

"Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour, but we move on."

Following the incident, as the safety car was deployed, Hamilton asked his team if Verstappen was OK.

However, speaking at race end, the seven-time world champion, though concerned that his rival had been hospitalised, Hamilton insisted that there was no need for him to apologise.

"I don't think I'm in the position to have to apologise for anything," he told reporters, "we're out there racing.

"I heard Max is in hospital and that definitely concerns me," he aded. "None of us ever want any of us to ever get injured, that's never my intention, so I really hope he's OK. I'll hit him up after this just to check he's okay, and we live to fight another day.

"There'll be a lot of tough races coming up and we have to learn to strike a decent balance," he admitted.

Referring to the 10s penalty for failing to avoid contact, he said: "I don't agree with the stewards but I take my penalty on the chin and get on with my job. I'm not going to whine about it.

"Everyone's going to have a different opinion," he added, "I don't really care what people think. I do what I do and am really grateful for today."

Told that Christian Horner had described today's win as a "hollow" victory, the Briton said: "It doesn't feel hollow. There's 2000 people that work incredibly hard in my team, it's not just about me naturally, of course this is not the way I want anything to happen in the race.

"I think it's important for all of us to take a step back. I'm sure emotions are running high there, I know what it is like to lose points within a team and be in that position so I don't feel any way about it."