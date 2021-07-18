Site logo

Verstappen calls Hamilton disrespectful

NEWS STORY
18/07/2021

Max Verstappen has called Lewis Hamilton "disrespectful" following their clash on the opening lap of today's British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman wasn't referring to the incident itself, rather the Briton's post-race celebrations.

"Glad I'm OK," the Dutch youngster posted on social media. "Very disappointed with being taken out like this.

"The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," he added.

"Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour, but we move on."

Following the incident, as the safety car was deployed, Hamilton asked his team if Verstappen was OK.

However, speaking at race end, the seven-time world champion, though concerned that his rival had been hospitalised, Hamilton insisted that there was no need for him to apologise.

"I don't think I'm in the position to have to apologise for anything," he told reporters, "we're out there racing.

"I heard Max is in hospital and that definitely concerns me," he aded. "None of us ever want any of us to ever get injured, that's never my intention, so I really hope he's OK. I'll hit him up after this just to check he's okay, and we live to fight another day.

"There'll be a lot of tough races coming up and we have to learn to strike a decent balance," he admitted.

Referring to the 10s penalty for failing to avoid contact, he said: "I don't agree with the stewards but I take my penalty on the chin and get on with my job. I'm not going to whine about it.

"Everyone's going to have a different opinion," he added, "I don't really care what people think. I do what I do and am really grateful for today."

Told that Christian Horner had described today's win as a "hollow" victory, the Briton said: "It doesn't feel hollow. There's 2000 people that work incredibly hard in my team, it's not just about me naturally, of course this is not the way I want anything to happen in the race.

"I think it's important for all of us to take a step back. I'm sure emotions are running high there, I know what it is like to lose points within a team and be in that position so I don't feel any way about it."

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by USA1, 5 minutes ago

"It definitely was Lewis who should have backed off or gave some space and it would have been hard racing but not running into someone, you clearly could see Max turning his steering wheel to the left already ones to avoid this from happening, if it would have been the other way around Max would have been disqualified from the race, just look at past races where he was taken away the podium for similar incidents!"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by yakker, 41 minutes ago

"Hamilton needed to get by before Max disappeared, he had already said the RedBull was too fast in the corners. The Mercedes with low down force could not match the Redbull, but Hamilton went in too fast for the Mercedes and understeered and made no effort to get out of it. For front wheel to hit rear wheel, Max had to be ahead. Not saying it was deliberate (at least I hope not) but it was a mistake from Hamilton. I would have more respect for him if he held his hands up. But the punishment did not fit the crime, a 10 second stop/go would have been better, or relegated to the back for the restart. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Grumpy Grandad, 49 minutes ago

"Hamilton took his opponent out. If that's the way it is the gloves are off."

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by GreenFlag, 52 minutes ago

"Max is still too aggressive. Had he backed off slightly he would still have a had a chance of winning the race. Instead he put himself in hospital."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by Roli, 55 minutes ago

"with tosh! Max would have done the same to anyone. It's called racing, get over it!"

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

