Red Bull considering legal action over Silverstone stewards

21/07/2021

Helmut Marko has admitted that Red Bull is considering its options following Sunday's first lap clash, with the Austrian revealing that legal action is being considered.

Barely had the dust settled following the crash at Copse than Christian Horner was in touch with race director, Michael Masi calling for action over what he considered a deliberate move by Lewis Hamilton.

The stewards subsequently awarded the British driver a 10s time penalty for failing to avoid contact with Max Verstappen, yet despite this the Mercedes driver was able to go on and win the race, thereby taking a huge chunk out Red Bull's lead in both championships.

While Horner continued to express outrage over the incident, Helmut Marko went even further, calling for a race ban for Hamilton.

To that extent, Marko has revealed that the team is looking at its options and isn't ruling out legal action as he questions the stewards decision making process.

"He should check what you could do in such a situation within the framework of the sporting rules," the Austrian is quoted as saying by Kronen Zeitung.

"It was very lucky that nothing serious happened to Max, the car, and probably the engine too, is broken. You can't let that sit on you."

While Michael Masi insists that the stewards merely look at the incident itself and not what the repercussions of their decision might be, Marko believes that perhaps it is time for the process to be overhauled.

"A suspension would be justified," he insists, "but maybe the regulations are also to blame for being relatively restricted. The rules should be revised, including the stewards system. Perez got five seconds twice in Austria because there was marginal contact without anyone flying off.

"You could have given a drive-thru penalty plus ten seconds to Hamilton. But they didn't do that either.

"Max was on his line," he continued. "Where Hamilton was he had to lift off the throttle. You cannot hit your opponent on the rear wheel in one of the fastest corners, the lightest touch has fatal consequences.

"So, an irresponsible action... Hamilton needs to know what the consequences are."

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Burton, 11 minutes ago

"They could do so. Then he FIA president could threaten Red Bull with the "bringing the sport into disrepute" clause for deliberately removing their driver off a points scoring position and so manipulating the race result."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Max Noble, 40 minutes ago

"@Kenji - quite… the environment within which things happen is fundamental to an understanding of the what, why, and how. This is going to be a season long game. Fascinating!"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by kenji, 57 minutes ago

"This entire issue is being manipulated by the majority of the British press and particularly by the so called pundits who act under the Sky umbrella. Rarely, if ever, have I agreed with Marko et al but on this occasion both he and Horner have valid points to make. The British press paint Hamilton as a saint who can do no wrong. They claim that he's 'totally clean'. I don't think Rosberg or Albon would agree and neither would Mark Webber. It was crystal clear that going into this last race Mercedes/Hamilton were on the edge and that there was a degree of desperation that hinged on this race result. I am not surprised at the outcome. As I've said in other threads i do hope that legal options are fully pursued if for no other reason than to perhaps give us all more clarity when accidents like this occur."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Cobra Driver, 1 hour ago

"I would caution all the F1 drivers to be wary when they motor past the Red Bull pit in Hungary. All that bulls**t leaking out gets mighty slippery."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

