Button expects "fisticuffs" in coming races

2009 world champion, Jenson Button anticipates hard fought battles between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen following Silverstone clash.

For the most part, other than his criticism of Mercedes post-race celebrations, Max Verstappen has held counsel since the infamous first lap clash with Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, which is more than can be said of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

While the Dutch youngster appears to have lost the wild, erratic, take no prisoners of his early years, some feel that the incidence at Copse two weeks ago could spark its return.

2009 world champion, Jenson Button, who was teammate to Hamilton for three seasons, believes that his countryman will be up for the fight, which is likely to continue over the summer.

"It's going to be a feisty one from here on," Button tells Sky Sports, "which is good for us watching but whether it's good for them - I don't know!

"Emotions are running so high," he continues, "these are two of the best drivers that have ever driven F1 cars and it is going to be fisticuffs over the next few races.

"We've just got to hope it's done in the right manner. I think after this race hopefully they'll discuss it, that's what's important to me it's that these drivers understand what happened and they talk about it and they move on, and then they can fight as they should with the gloves off."

"There'll be a lot of tough races coming up," admits Hamilton, "and we have to learn to strike a decent balance.

"Did I think that we would be back in the title fight? Jeez, I don't know," adds the Briton. "I prayed and hoped for it but I thought that it would be a long slog to try and regain any of the points but we're now closer; he's still got quite a few points ahead but the race is on."