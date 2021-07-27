I'm ready to go again, says Verstappen

Not wanting to get involved in the continuing furore over the Silverstone clash, a bruised Max Verstappen insists that he's "ready to go again".

Just hours after it was confirmed that Red Bull is calling for a review of the Silverstone clash, Max Verstappen was refusing to get drawn into the continuing saga.

"I don't have much to say on all the media hype," he said as he looked ahead to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, "and to be honest I am not interested in getting involved in any of that.

"I know what happened at Silverstone as I was in the car," he added, "and obviously I feel a certain way about how my race ended. But now I'm just focusing on making sure we are the best we can be on track so we can stay ahead in the championship.

"The team can take care of the official side of things," he continued, "and anything that needs looking into after the crash but my job is the same as always - to be the best I can and try to win on Sunday.

"I enjoy Hungary as a track and let's hope there is a little less action on the way to the grid as the mechanics worked some sort of miracle to get my car out for the race last year!" he said, recalling last year's grid nightmare when his crew faced a race against time as they sought to repair his car after he had gone off prior to taking his place on the grid.

"I'm happy to get back on track this weekend, especially after the last race result," he said. "I'm a little bruised of course but that's normal after such a big impact but I'm training and feeling good.

"I did a 24hr sim race this week and it was a good test to see how my body would react to spending time sat in one position and behind screens for a long time, I felt absolutely fine which makes me feel positive heading into the weekend. I'm definitely ready to go again!"