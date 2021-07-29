Mercedes reacts to FIA decision

In welcoming the decision not to review the Silverstone clash, Mercedes has accused Red Bull of seeking to "tarnish" Lewis Hamilton's reputation.

Anyone hoping that tonight's decision by the FIA not to allow a review of the Silverstone incident meant that a line might be drawn under the whole sorry affair appears to be in for disappointment.

In reacting to the decision, Mercedes accused Red Bull of trying to tarnish the reputation of Lewis Hamilton.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team welcomes the decision of the stewards to reject Red Bull Racing's right of review," said the German team in a brief statement on social media.

"In addition to bringing this incident to a close, we hope that this decision will mark the end of a concerted attempt by the senior management of Red Bull Racing to tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton, including in the documents submitted for their unsuccessful right of review.

"We now look forward to going racing this weekend and to continuing our hard-fought competition for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship."

In their statement tonight, the FIA noted allegations that had been made by Red Bull, and though they failed to expand on what exactly the allegations were, Mercedes reaction appears to suggest that the Austrian team had sought to tarnish Hamilton personally.

"The Stewards note, with some concern, certain allegations made in the Competitor's above letter," said the stewards in their statement. "Such allegations may or may not have been relevant to the Stewards if the Petition for Review had been granted.

"The Stewards may have addressed these allegations directly in any decision that would have followed. The Petition having been dismissed, the Stewards make no comments on those allegations."

Even before Silverstone, Red Bull and Mercedes had been engaged in a war of words on all manner of issues, and it would appear that the Copse clash has merely added gasoline to an already smouldering fire.

Sections of the media, sensing the possibility of a Prost/Senna style scenario are already chomping at the bit, and it was noticeable that at today's press conference a number of questions - especially from journos that don't usually even cover the sport - were particularly incendiary.

