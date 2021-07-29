Hamilton: I would do it exactly the way I did it last time

Reflecting on a controversial Silverstone weekend, Lewis Hamilton insists that if he had to do it all again, he would make exactly the same move on Max Verstappen.

Despite the upcoming summer break, despite the fact we have a Grand Prix this weekend, as the teams gathered at the Hungaroring for Round 11 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship, there was only one subject that everyone was talking about.

Speaking at the official press conference, Lewis Hamilton was adamant that he did nothing wrong, insisting that were he needed to do it all again, he would make exactly the same move.

"I would do it exactly the way I did it last time," the Briton told reporters.

"In terms of how I’ve reviewed it and analysed from all my experience, and my experience obviously with over the years speaks for a lot, I wouldn’t change it,” he insisted.

Asked about the difference between the move on Verstappen on a feisty opening lap and the far more circumspect move on Charles Leclerc later in the race at the same corner, Hamilton was clearly frustrated.

"I definitely can explain," he said, "but I'm not going to. "I've been racing 20 and god knows how many years... I know how to navigate through corners and make overtaking manoeuvres, and so I won't waste my energy trying to explain it. But it's definitely going to be difficult for people to fully understand."

In terms of Verstappen's claim that the post-race celebrations were disrespectful, the Briton said: "I don't believe our behaviour was disrespectful. But as I said, it's one thing knowing and then celebrating what happened, and one thing not knowing and celebrating. And as I told you I wasn't aware.

"But it's my home grand prix," he continued, "and we worked incredibly hard for who knows how long to get a result like that... and what a monumental moment it was for us to experience the whole home crowd, being there for the first time, obviously since last year was missed, and emotions were running high.

"It wasn't like an intentional celebration. It was just the joy of seeing so many people celebrating being together and that's the natural emotion, I'm not going to hide my emotions. It was an amazing feeling to see so many people."

The world champion also confirmed that he had phoned Verstappen after the race to check how he was.

"I did give Max a call after the race to just check he feels okay and let him know that the respect is still there," he said. "Perhaps it is not reciprocated, but that's okay."