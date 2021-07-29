Honda to review Verstappen's engine in FP1

Honda will use the opening practice session on Friday to review the engine used by Max Verstappen at Silverstone.

In the aftermath of the controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton, the power unit was returned to Japan, and although it has been passed as fit for purpose the Japanese manufacturer has opted to test it during opening practice at the Hungaroring on Friday.

"The PU was sent back to Sakura for thorough checks," said the Japanese manufacturer. "We replaced certain parts, as allowed in the regulations, without breaking the FIA seals.

"We will use the engine this Friday to give it a proper track test, after which we should have a clearer picture of its viability as a race engine."

Other than the fact that new power unit elements could mean potential grid penalties later in the season, having revealed that the Silverstone clash cost an estimated £1.3m, Red Bull will be concerned that a replacement engine would cut even further into its budget at a time of a cost cap.

This season teams are allowed 3 internal combustion engines, 3 MGU-Hs, 3 MGU-Ks and 3 turbochargers, in addition to 2 energy stores and 2 control electronics.

Currently, Verstappen is on his second internal combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K and turbocharger, while he is still on gis first energy store and control electronics.