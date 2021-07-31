Site logo

Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

31/07/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.826 127.565 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.914 0.088
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.055 0.229
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.497 0.671
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.520 0.694
6 Norris McLaren 1:17.772 0.946
7 Perez Red Bull 1:17.917 1.091
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:17.942 1.116
9 Alonso Alpine 1:17.992 1.166
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.050 1.224
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.115 1.289
12 Ocon Alpine 1:18.174 1.348
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.235 1.409
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.461 1.635
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.683 1.857
16 Russell Williams 1:18.794 1.968
17 Latifi Williams 1:18.821 1.995
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.113 2.287
19 Schumacher Haas 1:19.406 2.580
20 Mazepin Haas 1:19.933 3.107

