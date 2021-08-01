Reprimands for 5 drivers

Five drivers have been issued reprimands by the Hungaroring stewards following today's Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas, who has already incurred a 5-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the race, was handed a reprimand for breaching the rules in terms of pre-race procedure, namely that he was still wearing his We Race As One T-Shirt during the national anthem.

The Finn explained to the stewards that he forgot to take off the T-Shirt in time during the national anthem because of the onset of rain.

Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz were each handed reprimands for the same offence.

Meanwhile, race-winner Esteban Ocon was handed a reprimand for breaching the post-race procedure which requires drivers who finish the race in the top three positions to return to pit lane and stop at the boards showing their positions located in front of the Race Control tower.

Ocon failed to do so and parked his car on the track near the end of the pit lane.

The Frenchman explained to the stewards that he missed the pit entry and figured that the best place to stop would be close to the pit exit.

He apologized and confirmed to be more careful next time.

Though the stewards do not assess this as a breach of parc ferme regulations, Ocon did not follow the race director's instructions and therefor a reprimand was considered appropriate.

In each case it was the driver's first reprimand of the season.