Stroll handed grid penalty

01/08/2021

Like Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll has been handed a 5-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix.

While the Finn was involved in a Demolition Derby in Turn 1 that saw a Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull eliminated, moments later, Stroll was setting in motion another costly chain of events.

In attempting to go through on the inside of Charles Leclerc heading to Turn 1, the Canadian hit the Ferrari which subsequently hit Lando Norris causing the McLaren driver to spin.

"Immediately after the start, in the braking zone to turn 1, Stroll collided with Leclerc," reads the stewards report. "The Stewards took into consideration the track conditions however the driver of car 18 was fully to blame for the collision."

Stroll and Leclerc were out on the spot, and while Norris was able to make it back to the pits, such was the damage to his car he was unable to make the restart.

Other than the grid penalty, Stroll received 2 penalty points, thereby bringing his 12 month total to 6.

