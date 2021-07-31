Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "We struggled a little bit to get the tyres in the right place for that final lap. I think we could possibly have been ninth - but, realistically, P10 was about what we deserved. I actually think it will be an advantage to start the race on the Soft tyre - we just need to see how long it will last. It worked pretty well yesterday, but we still have to see if we can make a one-stop strategy work starting on the Soft."

Lance Stroll: "We were so close to making Q3, so it is a bit of a shame to only secure P12 on the grid. There are some mixed feelings because we were competitive in Q1 and finished P6 at that stage, but Q2 was a little trickier. Still, the positive is that we have a free tyre choice for tomorrow's race, and we will be able to consider a different strategy from the drivers in the top 10. It was tricky out there in such hot conditions and the tyre drop-off in the final sector today shows that degradation could be a factor tomorrow. Anything can happen in the race, so points are still achievable - and that is our goal."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "We are nicely placed to score points with both cars in tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix, having qualified 10th and 12th today. Both our drivers had issues with understeer, and both did well to handle that understeer. Lance can now select the tyre on which he will start tomorrow's race, whereas Sebastian, who made it through to Q3, must start it on the tyres he used in Q2. That split strategy gives us useful options, which we will be analysing this afternoon and evening. Sebastian will be looking to consolidate his P10 grid position, and Lance, who has driven some fantastic recovery races so far this year, will be gunning to make up as many places as possible from P12."