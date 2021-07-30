Site logo

Hungary GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

30/07/2021

Sebastian Vettel: "We had a decent day. If we qualify tomorrow where we finished today, I think that would probably be a good result for us. But, of course, we want more - so let's see what we can find overnight. My fastest lap this afternoon was OK, but I left a bit of a margin. On this track, the driver can make the difference if they have absolute trust in the car: it is one corner after the other, without much time to think, so, if we can get in the groove tomorrow morning, we can aim for a good result in qualifying."

Lance Stroll: "It was really close out there between the teams, which is to be expected at the Hungaroring. It is always great fun to drive this track, so I am happy to be back. We have learned a lot today - particularly with the tyres. There was quite a lot of degradation in the long runs in FP2, which is often the case in Hungary. We will go away and look into it, because tyres and strategy can be really influential here. I felt good in the car over a single lap, but there are always areas to improve. It has been a good start to the weekend and I am looking forward to qualifying tomorrow. It could be especially exciting if we get some rain, too."

