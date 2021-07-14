Aston Martin appoints Honda man as Operations Director

Aston Martin has announced the appointment of Mark White as its Operations Director from 1st September.

White joins the team with over 25 years of motor industry experience behind him. He joined Honda in 1994 and has fulfilled various senior managerial roles in Planning, Production Control and Quality Assurance.

While at Honda he also led Synchro Motorsport, the race team based out of Honda's UK manufacturing sites.

The restructuring of the Production Department sees Bob Halliwell take up the position of Chief Operating Officer (previously Production Director) with White reporting directly to him.

White will take overall responsibility for Production Control, Quality Assurance and Manufacturing.

"Mark White's arrival at Aston Martin will be a key appointment and add valuable expertise to our factory operations," said Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal. "Mark's experience of the automotive world will be especially relevant as the cost cap comes into force with greater emphasis on containing manufacturing expenses.

"He will also continue our push to improve quality and efficiency in our production and manufacturing systems. It is yet another demonstration of our desire to strengthen the team in all areas with another experienced senior leader."

"I am hugely proud to be joining the talented men and women at Aston Martin this September," said White. "I have been extremely impressed by the passion and desire of the leadership team, and I believe the roadmap ahead, including the new factory build, will allow the team to be truly competitive in the years to come.

"I will do all I can to contribute towards the team's journey to the front of the grid."