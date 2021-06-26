Styria GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It is a good feeling to be back in Q3, especially when it happens after such a tight qualifying. It was good fun out there and I think 10th [now ninth due to a rival's penalty] was the most we could achieve today. It has been a smooth weekend so far. From the first laps in FP1, I have felt really good in the car and it has given me the confidence to really push because the balance has been consistent in every session. We have shown competitive pace in the last couple of races, so I think we can fight for some good points tomorrow. Anything can happen, especially with the weather, so let's see how it plays out."

Sebastian Vettel: "I struggled to put the laps together today and when the grid is so tight [on a short lap] it can be quite costly. So I am not so happy after today's qualifying and I need to try to understand why I did not find the rhythm. It feels like we lost a bit of time everywhere, rather than just one corner. There can still be a good race ahead for us and I am confident we will have decent race pace tomorrow. We have a free choice of tyres and it is a track where overtaking is possible."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Lance did a superb job today, fast in Q1 and Q2, thereby moving smoothly through to Q3. He will start tomorrow's race from P9, from which position a strong points-scoring drive will be his aim. Sebastian struggled with understeer in Q2, as a result running wide in the final turn on his fastest lap, which caused it to be disallowed for a track limits infringement. But for that, he would not have gone through to Q3 anyway, but he would have been classified 12th rather than 14th."