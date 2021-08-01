Hungary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6 Ocon Alpine IN IN NM NH Vettel Aston Martin IN IN NM NH Hamilton Mercedes IN IN UM NH NM Sainz Ferrari IN IN NM NH Alonso Alpine IN IN NM NH Gasly AlphaTauri IN IN NM NH US Tsunoda AlphaTauri IN IN NM NH Latifi Williams IN IN NM NH Russell Williams IN IN NM NH Verstappen Red Bull IN IN IN NM NH UM Raikkonen Alfa Romeo IN IN NM NH NS Ricciardo McLaren IN IN NM NH Schumacher Haas IN IN NM NH Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM IN IN UM NH Mazepin Haas IN IN Norris McLaren IN IN Perez Red Bull IN Stroll Aston Martin IN Leclerc Ferrari IN Bottas Mercedes IN

