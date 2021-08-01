Site logo

Hungary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
01/08/2021

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6
Ocon Alpine IN IN NM NH
Vettel Aston Martin IN IN NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes IN IN UM NH NM
Sainz Ferrari IN IN NM NH
Alonso Alpine IN IN NM NH
Gasly AlphaTauri IN IN NM NH US
Tsunoda AlphaTauri IN IN NM NH
Latifi Williams IN IN NM NH
Russell Williams IN IN NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull IN IN IN NM NH UM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo IN IN NM NH NS
Ricciardo McLaren IN IN NM NH
Schumacher Haas IN IN NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM IN IN UM NH
Mazepin Haas IN IN
Norris McLaren IN IN
Perez Red Bull IN
Stroll Aston Martin IN
Leclerc Ferrari IN
Bottas Mercedes IN

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring, here.

