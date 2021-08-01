Hungary GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "To be honest, I don't really know what to think. We started P5, which is probably the best position we can hope for, but then I was almost taken out in the first corner incident and had to make my way back through the field to finish in P6. It's good obviously to be finishing where we did, with everything that happened in the race, but I think it definitely could've been better. We were best of the rest in Quali and I was happy with the car, so there's lots of positives to takeaway from this weekend but obviously we've lost a lot of points in the Championship which is disappointing. However, I think we've come away with the best possible outcome given today's circumstances. A big congrats to Esteban for the win – I think they did the right think with the strategy and he deserves it."

Yuki Tsunoda: "After the first lap I managed to jump up to P5, which I was really pleased with. I've really struggled with the car the whole weekend, but the pace was ok during the race and I managed to bring home some good points for the team today. For me, this has been a really difficult weekend, up until the race, so I need to go away, reset over the summer break and look at what I need to work on ahead of Spa, so I can continue to consistently score points in the second half of the season."