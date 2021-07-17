British GP: Sprint team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm quite frustrated this evening, it was just not what we wanted out there today. We started this weekend badly in FP1 and with only one practice session we couldn't really react to that ahead of Qualifying, then today I've really struggled again. It's very disappointing because I know the car has much more potential but so far, we just haven't managed to get it working here this weekend. We will look at all the data tonight and try everything we can to make our way up to the points in the tomorrow's race."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm obviously disappointed with today's performance, I'm not finishing in a position that I'm happy with and I'm then starting the race tomorrow from the same place. I feel that this weekend's format is quite difficult for rookies, as you only have one free practice session before Qualifying, which is tough, but I hope the spectators enjoyed this new schedule. We've struggled with the performance of the car this whole weekend, so we just need to go away tonight and review the data so we can learn more for tomorrow's race."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today was always going to be a challenge. With yesterday's Qualifying not quite going to plan for the team, both cars were starting out of position in today's Sprint Qualifying and that was always going to be tricky. As expected, a train of cars formed that we needed to make our way through and unfortunately, that just wasn't possible today. It's not been a fantastic day for us, so we've just got to see if we can recover it tomorrow in the longer race. It's been difficult for us this weekend so far, compared to our normal performance, so there's lots of data to review tonight and we'll see if we can extract anything further from the car tomorrow."