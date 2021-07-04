Honda to continue building engines in Japan

Honda has revealed that as Red Bull Powertrains gears up to supply engines to its two customer teams, the Japanese manufacturer will continue to build engines at its Sakura base.

Honda's F1 Technical Director, Toyoharu Tanabe revealed the move on Friday, when he was asked if it was true that the engines for Red Bull and AlphaTauri next year will be supplied from Sakura and not from the new operation in Milton Keynes.

"Yes," he replied. "Red Bull and Honda have been working on that project and then so how to proceed that transition for next year.

"I cannot tell the detail," he admitted, "but generally we are going to a good direction and then we should prepare well for next year so now we are working very hard, I am working very hard at the trackside."

"Obviously as we gear ourselves up within Red Bull Powertrains, 2022 will be a transitionary year," Christian Horner subsequently confirmed to Sky Sports.

"So we're working with Honda to have a soft landing where the engines will continue to be assembled in Sakura in 2022, before that process is being taken on in our new facility in time for 2023."

In recent months Red Bull Powertrains has announced a number of significant signings, many of whom have been lured from Mercedes HPP.

One of the conditions under which Red Bull bought Honda's IP, was that the manufacturers agree to a freeze on engine development from 2022 in order that having bought the Japanese manufacturer's programme it didn't get involved in further spending by means of a development war.

The freeze on development will last until 2025 when the next generation of power unit is expected to be introduced.

