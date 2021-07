Austrian GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I think today was harder than we imagined, but the good thing is we're consistently scoring points. We thought we would benefit more from the two-stop strategy, but we struggled more than expected on the Softs at the start of the race. There are some positives to take away though and we still showed some strong pace out there. We're continuing to battle at the top of the midfield but it's disappointing to not be finishing further up the grid today. We'll review all the data tonight and then look forward to Silverstone, which is a track I love."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been a difficult day for me. I struggled with pace during the race and tyre management was really tricky. My Qualifying was good yesterday so it's frustrating, but we need to go away and review the issues from today, so we don't make the same mistakes again next time out in Silverstone."

Claudio Balestri (Chief Engineer - Vehicle Performance): "Today we tried our best in terms of strategy. Starting on soft tyres with both cars we decided to utilise a two-stop strategy, using the advantage of having two new sets of Hards, but at the end of the race we weren't able to stay in front of the other cars on one-stop strategies.

"Pierre showed good pace today, especially in the last stint. He was able to catch the one stoppers and finish the race just behind them, without the yellow flag in turn four on the final lap Pierre would have also tried to overtake Leclerc.

"Yuki had a more difficult race, the two penalties didn't help him and he unfortunately finished outside of the points. We cannot be fully satisfied with today because we started P6 and P7 on the grid and we finished with only one car in the points. However, we scored more points than our main competitors in the Constructors' Championship battle which is a real positive."