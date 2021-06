Styria GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm really pleased with today. We knew it wouldn't be an easy day, after losing FP2 yesterday, but the car has been amazing all weekend and I was confident going into Qualifying. I think we have showed that this afternoon, we managed to get through Q2 with just one set of tyres which is really good for us, and we're just a few tenths off the front row. I'm really happy with all the work the team have been doing and the improvements we're continuing to make each weekend. It's exciting times for us and shows we just need to keep pushing, everything is possible and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think the car has been good this weekend and I've made a strong step up. I started Qualifying with an easier approach and then developed my lap as I went through each session. My final push wasn't perfect but I'm happy to make it through to Q3 and it's a positive move in the right direction for me. Unfortunately, I am now starting tomorrow from P11, but dry weather isn't guaranteed for the race, so we'll plan for a variety of situations tonight and see what happens."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today has been very productive for both sides of the garage. The package is continuing to work well and respond to the set-up changes made to try and squeeze a bit more performance out of it in what is a very tight midfield. Pierre and his crew have done a good job to recover from the running they missed yesterday, this has culminated in a strong Qualifying performance and a well-deserved grid position for tomorrow's race. Yuki and his side of the garage have shown good pace today as well, working through their FP3 programme and then putting it all together to deliver a solid Qualifying performance. It's a pity that he has received a penalty, but the points are scored tomorrow and, with the weather forecast currently predicting a reasonable chance of rain, we must stay focused on the preparations for the race. We must give ourselves the best opportunity to deliver on the potential shown so far and also demonstrate the hard work everybody has put in both trackside and back in Faenza & Bicester. The target is simple, we need to be scoring points with both cars to give ourselves the best chance of consolidating our Championship position in what is a very competitive midfield."