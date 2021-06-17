Honda changes power unit branding

Honda will be using a new power unit branding, featuring the Honda e:TECHNOLOGY logo as from this weekend's French Grand Prix.

This year Honda, in its final year in F1, is supplying power units to Red Bull and AlphaTauri, both of whom will sport the new logo on their engine covers.

"Honda e:TECHNOLOGY is the name given to our concept of high-efficiency electrification technology, which aims to lead to a carbon neutral society," said the Japanese manufacturer.

"It is already in place in a broad range of products, from motorcycles, to automotive and power products. This technology is also applied to components in Honda's F1 power unit, such as the MGU-K and MGU-H, contributing to our championship challenge."

In mid-February, Red Bull finally confirmed that it was buying Honda's power unit technology from 2022, the Austrian company subsequently announcing the formation of Red Bull Powertrains.

