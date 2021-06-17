Site logo

Honda changes power unit branding

NEWS STORY
17/06/2021

Honda will be using a new power unit branding, featuring the Honda e:TECHNOLOGY logo as from this weekend's French Grand Prix.

This year Honda, in its final year in F1, is supplying power units to Red Bull and AlphaTauri, both of whom will sport the new logo on their engine covers.

"Honda e:TECHNOLOGY is the name given to our concept of high-efficiency electrification technology, which aims to lead to a carbon neutral society," said the Japanese manufacturer.

"It is already in place in a broad range of products, from motorcycles, to automotive and power products. This technology is also applied to components in Honda's F1 power unit, such as the MGU-K and MGU-H, contributing to our championship challenge."

In mid-February, Red Bull finally confirmed that it was buying Honda's power unit technology from 2022, the Austrian company subsequently announcing the formation of Red Bull Powertrains.

Check out our Thursday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

1. Posted by kenji, 14 hours ago

"@ Honda...what a meaningless effort that is. I'm surprised that it actually was a cause for comment. "

2. Posted by Max Noble, 17/06/2021 12:53

"@Superbird70 - Sweet laugh out loud moment :-) My thanks. Earth Dreams R Us."

3. Posted by Superbird70, 17/06/2021 12:24

"e is 2.71828 so 3% is about right."

4. Posted by Max Noble, 17/06/2021 10:46

"I just felt the Amazon rain forest grow 3% on the energy of that name change. Good work."

