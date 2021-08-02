Site logo

"Again taken out by a Mercedes," sighs Verstappen

02/08/2021

Max Verstappen manages to keep his emotions in check, as Mercedes strikes for the second successive race.

Those sections of the media hoping for another high-profile clash involving Mercedes and Red Bull at the Hungaroring's notorious first corner, were not to be disappointed.

However, rather than Max Verstappen issuing 'payback' for Silverstone, the world watched on open-mouthed as Valtteri Bottas got ahead of himself and proceeded to take out not one, but both Red Bulls, in addition to Lando Norris.

Though, unlike his teammate, Verstappen was able to take the restart, such was the damage to his car he was never going to be competitive.

Meanwhile, Lewis 'Mr Teflon' Hamilton, despite dropping to last shortly after the restart, fought his way back to third, and, adding insult to Red Bull injury, was promoted to second following Sebastian Vettel's disqualification.

"Again taken out by a Mercedes," sighed Verstappen at race end, "that's not what you want.

"You could see Valtteri just completely misses his braking point and causes a big crash," he added.

"From then on, I was missing the whole side of my car and the whole barge board area, the floor was damaged as well so it was almost impossible to drive to be honest. I still tried my very best and I scored one point, so it's at least something, but it's of course not what we want."

As a result, Verstappen has lost the lead in the championship, having scored 5 points from the last two races. Furthermore, having taken on a new engine ahead of the race he faces the threat of grid penalties later in the season.

"These moments, it doesn't do anything to me, it's just disappointing," he said. "I know that when we go again, I will be there again, I'll try my very best and I hope my car's going to be competitive. But we'll find out.

"It's a lot of freak moments at the moment that cost us a lot of points," he added. "They're of course very quick, but we will focus on ourselves, we keep pushing and we'll see where we end up."

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring, here.

1. Posted by kenji, 2 hours ago

"@ Chicken Farmer....have you read Leclerc's latest comments re the Stroll incident?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 5 hours ago

"@ aroutis...I tend to agree with your analysis. 5 place grid drop at Spa is a very bad joke IMO. Considering the level of damage plus the re arranging of the WC title points is too great to simply get a slap on the wrist. Totally unacceptable on all counts."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by aroutis, 11 hours ago

"5 places down for those two drivers are a joke considering the results of their actions.
At least 1 race ban should be what they should get.
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by kenji, 15 hours ago

"@ Chicken FarmerF1....I have watched the start over and over and i'm still of the opinion that Stroll saw an opening and dived in before realising that it was a dumb move. He went off track and instead of staying off track he cut back into Leclerc and subsequently Leclerc took Ricciardo out as well. I was totally disappointed by this as two of the drivers that I both like and enjoy watching had their races ruined. They were both up for great results had they made their way through the Mercedes inspired melee...."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by ChickenFarmerF1, 21 hours ago

"I don’t think Stroll was trying to overtake. I think he was trying to avoid hitting Ocon from behind and aimed for an opening. He completely cut the corner and Leclerc was just unlucky to be in the way. Still some bone-headed driving to be sure."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by kenji, 02/08/2021 15:39

"@ Pavlo...Whilst the majorityof the comments are aimed at the Bottas fiasco don't forget the idiotic attempt by Stroll to take Leclerc! What a stupid move that was. He not only took out the Ferrari but he ruined Ricciardo's brilliant start and caused serious damage to the McLaren. Daniel was in second place ATPIT and he would've probably finished up with a decent podium. These '1st lap nutcases' as Mark Webber once said, need to be penalised very very heavily. If they leave the track and trash their own car that's fine but to totally ruin others races should be treated more seriously.Maybe a race ban would be in order. Only then will they learn to be a bit more mature in their decision making."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by mickl, 02/08/2021 15:38

"Didn't Stroll take out Leclerc? Bottas hit Norris which went into Verstappen and Bottas' spinning hit Perez."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by Pavlo, 02/08/2021 13:25

"@Lapps - I think the proper penalty should include more "points".
This was clearly a "driver mistake", and in sport we have to accept mistakes. This is what distinguishes F1 from driving on the public road - the accepted risk. Like Fernando and Lewis both were well aware that with high probability they could have finished somewhere very close to Valtteri. Both did several times in their career.

But yes, the action from Bottas looks way more severe than what Norris or Perez did in Austria, so I would understand if he would get 6 or 7 points, or Perez getting just 1. Then automatically small and rare offences would be tolerated, but repeated destroying other cars would mean a race ban. But now Bottas can repeat this mess 3 times and still not get a race ban, which looks a bit ridiculous."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by Lapps, 02/08/2021 11:51

"Any chance we can have some rational discussion as to whether the punishment fits the crime? Two drivers caused four other drivers to effectively miss a race. Let’s not worry about which teams are involved. Would it be more equitable for them to have to miss a race themselves, or perhaps start one lap down at the next event?




"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by Editor, 02/08/2021 10:13

"@ Mad Matt

Thank you.

The Author"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by Mad Matt, 02/08/2021 10:03

"Perhaps our beloved editor was simply pointing out that Lewis often seems to escape the worst of what's going on. In this case Valtteri's mistake could just as easily have taken Lewis out or Lewis could have got stuck behind more than just Alonso.

I know what he means, sometimes it seems that Lewis has a lot of luck even when things go wrong.... of course it also takes a lot of talent to take advantage of that apparent luck..."

Rating: Positive (6)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

12. Posted by ronniecabers, 02/08/2021 9:16

"Why did the author of this article feel need to write Teflon in the middle of LH name?? The article is about how VB made a mess not LH. "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

13. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 02/08/2021 9:14

"Right Valtteri we have a plan, this is what we want you to do."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

