Hungary GP: Result (Amended)

NEWS STORY
01/08/2021

Result of the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Ocon Alpine 70 2h 04:43.199
DQ Vettel Aston Martin 70 + 0:01.859
2 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:02.736
3 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 0:15.018
4 Alonso Alpine 70 + 0:15.651
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 70 + 1:03.614
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1:15.803
7 Latifi Williams 70 + 1:17.910
8 Russell Williams 70 + 1:19.094
9 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 1:20.244
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
11 Ricciardo McLaren 69 + 1 Lap
12 Schumacher Haas 69 + 1 Lap
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
Mazepin Haas 3 Accident Damage
Norris McLaren 2 Accident Damage
Perez Red Bull 0 Accident
Stroll Aston Martin 0 Accident
Leclerc Ferrari 0 Accident
Bottas Mercedes 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1:18.394 (Lap 70)

Sebastian Vettel disqualified for failure to provide fuel sample

