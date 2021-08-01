Vettel disqualified

Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix after his car was unable to provide the required 1.0 litre fuel sample.

The stewards heard from representatives of the Aston Martin team after the race as it was not possible to take a 1.0 litre sample of fuel from the car.

The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out.

During the hearing, in the presence of the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Technical Director, Otmar Szafnauer stated that there must be 1,44 litres left in the tank, but they are not able to get it out. This figure is calculated using the FFM or injector model.

Given this situation, Vettel, who finished second, is not in compliance with the requirements of Art. 6.6 FIA Technical Regulations.

According to Art. 6.6.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time.

The procedure was followed however the 1.0 litre sample of fuel was unable to be taken.

The stewards determined to apply the standard penalty for technical infringements, taking into account, that it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained.

Consequently, Vettel is disqualified from the results, promoting Lewis Hamilton to second and Carlos Sainz to third.