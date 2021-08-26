Hamilton's experience no advantage in title fight, insists Verstappen

Seven titles or not, Max Verstappen insists that Lewis Hamilton's experience will not give the Briton an advantage in the title fight as hostilities resume.

Though he should be reeling following the shock of Silverstone and Hungary, Max Verstappen came out fighting at Spa today as the 2021 championship battle resumed.

Indeed, despite losing the advantage in both championships, the Dutchman insists that Lewis Hamilton's vast experience, which has seen the Briton claim seven titles over the course of 15 seasons, will count for little unless Mercedes can continue to provide him with the fastest car.

"Personally, I don't think so," Verstappen responded when asked if Hamilton's vast experience will give the Briton the upper hand in the remaining races.

"The only advantage you can really have I think is just if you have a faster car," he added. "In this sport, it's so dominant when you have a good car. There's so many drivers in the sport that don't have the opportunity to fight at the front.

"So if you have seven titles or one or zero, at the end of the day when you have spent a few years in F1, especially more towards the front, like top-five, you know that you have to try and finish every race, you know you have to try and score the most available points every weekend, and I think all of us, we always try to do our best and race in the best possible way. I don't really see the advantage there.

"For sure they will be quick here," he said of his German rivals who scored a 1-2 here last year. "Traditionally this track hasn't been the best for us, because of the long straights," added the Dutchman, who has never led a lap or finished higher than third at Spa.

"I know that we definitely did close the gap a bit in terms of top speed, but we are still not there," he admitted. "But I do think compared to last year for sure our car is a lot better, our top speed is better.

"How good it is going to be against them? It is difficult to say. Anyway, the weather doesn't look great for the whole weekend, it's going to be a bit rainy. I think rainy then a bit dry. So, we have to wait and see how we are going to perform."

