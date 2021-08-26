Belgian GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 1 2 5 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 3 3 4 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Alonso Alpine 2 2 3 2 1 1 5 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 7 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 2 1 2 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 4 Gasly Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 3 2 2 4 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Mazepin Haas 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 4 Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2