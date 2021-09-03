Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
03/09/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.902 134.374 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.056 0.154
3 Ocon Alpine 1:11.074 0.172
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:11.132 0.230
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.264 0.362
6 Alonso Alpine 1:11.280 0.378
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:11.462 0.560
8 Norris McLaren 1:11.488 0.586
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:11.678 0.776
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:11.713 0.811
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.911 1.009
12 Perez Red Bull 1:11.946 1.044
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.096 1.194
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.136 1.234
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.157 1.255
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:12.206 1.304
17 Schumacher Haas 1:12.607 1.705
18 Latifi Williams 1:12.610 1.708
19 Mazepin Haas 1:12.835 1.933
20 Russell Williams 1:12.855 1.953

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms