French GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

20/06/2021

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH UM
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Perez Red Bull UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Norris McLaren UM NH
Ricciardo McLaren UM NH
Gasly AlphaTauri UM NH
Alonso Alpine UM NH
Vettel Aston Martin NH UM
Stroll Aston Martin NH NM
Sainz Ferrari UM NH
Russell Williams NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH
Ocon Alpine NH UM
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH UM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NH NM
Latifi Williams NM NH
Schumacher Haas NM NH
Mazepin Haas NH NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

