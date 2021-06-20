Site logo

French GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
20/06/2021

Fastest times posted by each driver during the 2021 Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 35 1:36.404 135.560 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 53 1:36.693 0.289
3 Bottas Mercedes 19 1:36.960 0.556
4 Vettel Aston Martin 52 1:37.138 0.734
5 Hamilton Mercedes 44 1:37.410 1.006
6 Norris McLaren 52 1:37.425 1.021
7 Alonso Alpine 44 1:37.646 1.242
8 Leclerc Ferrari 43 1:37.681 1.277
9 Stroll Aston Martin 44 1:37.828 1.424
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 46 1:37.992 1.588
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 44 1:38.103 1.699
12 Latifi Williams 50 1:38.313 1.909
13 Russell Williams 52 1:38.314 1.910
14 Ricciardo McLaren 45 1:38.324 1.920
15 Ocon Alpine 33 1:38.645 2.241
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 36 1:38.702 2.298
17 Schumacher Haas 51 1:38.847 2.443
18 Sainz Ferrari 19 1:38.931 2.527
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 1:38.980 2.576
20 Mazepin Haas 34 1:39.317 2.913

Check out our Sunday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

