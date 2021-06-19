Site logo

French GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
19/06/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.300 143.138 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.047 0.747
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.195 0.895
4 Perez Red Bull 1:32.238 0.938
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.266 0.966
6 Norris McLaren 1:32.336 1.036
7 Alonso Alpine 1:32.624 1.324
8 Ocon Alpine 1:32.681 1.381
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:32.707 1.407
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.759 1.459
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.820 1.520
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:33.017 1.717
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.051 1.751
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.200 1.900
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:33.328 2.028
16 Russell Williams 1:33.364 2.064
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.424 2.124
18 Latifi Williams 1:33.584 2.284
19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.143 2.843
20 Mazepin Haas 1:34.642 3.342

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms