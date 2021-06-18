Site logo

French GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
18/06/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.448 139.848 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.783 0.335
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.880 0.432
4 Perez Red Bull 1:34.193 0.745
5 Ocon Alpine 1:34.329 0.881
6 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.644 1.196
7 Alonso Alpine 1:34.693 1.245
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.699 1.251
9 Norris McLaren 1:34.707 1.259
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:34.847 1.399
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.950 1.502
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:35.116 1.668
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:35.135 1.687
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.275 1.827
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:35.289 1.841
16 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.342 1.894
17 Latifi Williams 1:35.612 2.164
18 Mazepin Haas 1:36.651 3.203
19 Schumacher Haas 1:37.329 3.881
20 Nissany Williams 1:37.881 4.433

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms