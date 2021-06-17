French GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Emirates Grand Prix de France weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Perez Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Alonso Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ocon Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 Mazepin Haas 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 Russell Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 1

