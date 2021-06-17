Grosjean's Mercedes test postponed

Romain Grosjean's planned two-day test with Mercedes next week has been postponed.

The Frenchman was promised a 'final' F1 outing by the world champions following his horrific accident during last year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Last month it was announced that the former Haas driver would carry out a demonstration run at this weekend's French Grand Prix followed by two days of testing at the Paul Ricard circuit.

The demonstration run had to be postponed due to the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix - which was replacing the already cancelled Canadian race - and the decision to move the French Grand Prix forward by a week.

"We’re disappointed to announce that Romain Grosjean's test has been postponed because of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements," said the German team on Wednesday.

"We're committed to giving Romain his chance in a Mercedes F1 car and we're working to reschedule the test later this summer."

Grosjean, who now races in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing, was due to drive Lewis Hamilton's 2020 championship winning car.

Reacting to Mercedes announcement that the test had been postponed, the Frenchman took to social media to suggest the team was "just waiting for the latest aero update to come", accompanying his cheeky comment with a winking emoji.

