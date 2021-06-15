French GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN heads to the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard Circuit with the confidence to be in the running for another good result after back-to-back top-ten finishes in the last two races in Monaco and Baku.

As Formula One dips into the first triple-header of the season, with the race in France followed by two events in Austria, the team aims to build on its recent run of good results to continue its progression. France is, after all, the place where the team kick-started a similar string of three points-scoring finishes in a row, in 2019, and as a track it should be well suited to the C41s of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

After the chaos of Baku, the vast expanses of the Le Castellet circuit should provide the setting for a more regular race weekend, one that should allow the team to unleash the performance of its cars to the fullest. With the races coming thick and fast now, the season is at a crucial junction: everyone has been putting in 100% both trackside and at the factory, and it's time to reap the rewards of this hard work.

Frederic Vasseur: "We travel to France with the determination to continue our points-scoring streak for a third race in a row. We have finally started to see the results coming from all our good work and we know there is a lot more potential to come from the team, but we also know that putting together an issue-free weekend is crucial to achieve these objectives. The disrupted qualifying and eventful race in Baku somewhat masked the real pace of our car: hopefully France is where we really show all we can do."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Scoring a point last time out was obviously positive but there is still more that we want from ourselves and the car. It's not going to be much different when we get to France: the midfield is going to be very close and it's going to be a matter of getting everything right from Friday to Sunday. The gaps are so small and so is the difference between finishing in the top ten and just outside of it."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "I can't wait to be on track in France. We know we have made some big improvements and all we need is a regular weekend to be able to display just what we can do: the track at Paul Ricard should allow us to have just one of those. It's the first race of three in a row, which means we will go through an intense month of racing: scoring points will be a matter of being the sharpest of all in the midfield, not just the quickest. I am confident we can bring home a good result."