French GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
18/06/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.872 140.715 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.880 0.008
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.125 0.253
4 Alonso Alpine 1:33.340 0.468
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.550 0.678
6 Ocon Alpine 1:33.685 0.813
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.696 0.824
8 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.698 0.826
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:33.786 0.914
10 Norris McLaren 1:33.822 0.950
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:33.831 0.959
12 Perez Red Bull 1:33.921 1.049
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.955 1.083
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.079 1.207
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.447 1.575
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.632 1.760
17 Russell Williams 1:35.266 2.394
18 Latifi Williams 1:35.331 2.459
19 Schumacher Haas 1:35.512 2.640
20 Mazepin Haas 1:35.551 2.679

Check out our Friday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

