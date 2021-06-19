Site logo

French GP: Qualifying - Times

19/06/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.990 145.222 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.248 0.258
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:30.376 0.386
4 Perez Red Bull 1:30.445 0.455
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.840 0.850
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.868 0.878
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.987 0.997
8 Norris McLaren 1:31.252 1.262
9 Alonso Alpine 1:31.340 1.350
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:31.382 1.392
11 Ocon Alpine 1:31.736
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:31.767
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:31.813
14 Russell Williams 1:32.065
15 Schumacher Haas No Time
16 Latifi Williams 1:33.062
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:33.354
18 Mazepin Haas 1:33.554
19 Stroll Aston Martin 2:12.584
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri No Time

Check out our Saturday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

