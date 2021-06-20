Site logo

French GP: Result

NEWS STORY
20/06/2021

Result of the Emirates Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 27:25.770
2 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:02.904
3 Perez Red Bull 53 + 0:08.811
4 Bottas Mercedes 53 + 0:14.618
5 Norris McLaren 53 + 1:04.032
6 Ricciardo McLaren 53 + 1:15.857
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 53 + 1:16.596
8 Alonso Alpine 53 + 1:17.695
9 Vettel Aston Martin 53 + 1:19.666
10 Stroll Aston Martin 53 + 1:31.946
11 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 1:39.337
12 Russell Williams 52 + 1 Lap
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 52 + 1 Lap
14 Ocon Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
16 Leclerc Ferrari 52 + 1 Lap
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
18 Latifi Williams 52 + 1 Lap
19 Schumacher Haas 52 + 1 Lap
20 Mazepin Haas 52 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:36.404 (Lap 35)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms