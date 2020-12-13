Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
13/12/2020

Amended starting grid for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Bottas Mercedes
3 Hamilton Mercedes
4 Norris McLaren
5 Albon Red Bull
6 Sainz McLaren
7 Kvyat AlphaTauri
8 Stroll Racing Point
9 Gasly AlphaTauri
10 Ocon Renault
11 Ricciardo Renault
12 Leclerc Ferrari
13 Vettel Ferrari
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
16 Russell Williams
17 Fittipaldi Haas
18 Latifi Williams
19 Perez Racing Point
20 Magnussen Haas

Leclerc: 3 place grid drop for causing a collision during Sakhir Grand Prix.

Perez: Starts from grid as additional power unit elements have been used.

Magnussen: Starts from grid as additional power unit elements have been used.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms