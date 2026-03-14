Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.064 132.450 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.286 0.222 3 Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.415 0.351 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.428 0.364 5 Piastri McLaren 1:32.550 0.486 6 Norris McLaren 1:32.608 0.544 7 Gasly Alpine 1:32.873 0.809 8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.002 0.938 9 Hadjar Red Bull 1:33.121 1.057 10 Bearman Haas 1:33.292 1.228 11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:33.354 12 Colapinto Alpine 1:33.357 13 Ocon Haas 1:33.538 14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:33.765 15 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:33.784 16 Bortoleto Audi 1:33.965 17 Sainz Williams 1:34.317 18 Albon Williams 1:34.772 19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.203 20 Bottas Cadillac 1:35.436 21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.995 22 Perez Cadillac 1:36.906 -