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Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
14/03/2026

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.064 132.450 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.286 0.222
3 Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.415 0.351
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.428 0.364
5 Piastri McLaren 1:32.550 0.486
6 Norris McLaren 1:32.608 0.544
7 Gasly Alpine 1:32.873 0.809
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.002 0.938
9 Hadjar Red Bull 1:33.121 1.057
10 Bearman Haas 1:33.292 1.228
11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:33.354
12 Colapinto Alpine 1:33.357
13 Ocon Haas 1:33.538
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:33.765
15 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:33.784
16 Bortoleto Audi 1:33.965
17 Sainz Williams 1:34.317
18 Albon Williams 1:34.772
19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.203
20 Bottas Cadillac 1:35.436
21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.995
22 Perez Cadillac 1:36.906 -

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