Russell wins Shanghai Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint, the air temperature is 15 degrees C and the track temperature is 13 degrees. As was the case for practice yesterday, it is somewhat chilly.

On the evidence thus far it should be a lights-to-flag victory for Russell or his teammate, but the ongoing drama in term of the new regulations means we cannot take anything for granted.

Though Rusell dominated qualifying in Melbourne, he almost threw it all away due to the fact that his battery didn't sufficiently charge during the formation lap, meaning that both he and teammate Antonelli struggled.

No such issues for the Ferrari which is why Leclerc was able to give him such a hard time in the opening laps before it all settled down.

The W17 has a clear advantage, and while one would expect the other Mercedes powered teams to be pressurising the works cars thus far this hasn't been the case.

The McLarens are looking better here, but while the Williams struggles with weight issues - who isn't - Alpine, though fastest on the straight here, simply isn't equipped.

Then there is Red Bull, which is ibn serious danger of being overshadowed by its sister team, with Haas and Audo closing in on the outside.

Other than the sheer randomness of the 'racing' as a result of the new rules, there is the question of drivers being under instruction not to take unnecessary risks due to the shortage of spares, not forgetting that the main event is tomorrow.

There is early drama when Gasly reports that something flew off my car as he heads out of the pitlane, while Hadjar has been noted for a practice start infringement.

Albon is starting from the pitlane after changes were made to the set-up while under parc ferme conditions.

Gasly will be investigated after the race for being released in an unsafe condition, seemingly it was part of his cockpit surround that flew off the car.

At the rear of Piastri's car mechanics are cleaning the asphalt after a minor oil leak.

All are starting on mediums bar Hadjar, who is on softs, and Lawson and Alonso, who are on hards. All are on used rubber bar Lawson, Sainz, Alonso, Stroll, Bottas, Perez and Albon.

They head off on the formation lap, Russell leading the field. All get away.

The grid forms.

They're away! Russell gets away well but not so his teammate who drops to seventh as cars pass either side of him. Into Turn 1 Russell has the lead, while Hamilton is on the inside of Norris. The Ferrari driver gets through on the inside in Turn 2 as Leclerc is all over Piastri.

Further round the lap in Turn 6, Antonelli clashes with Hadjar, as bits of carbon fibre fill the air. with Hadjar.

Hamilton goes around the outside of Russell in Turn 8 to take the lead.

Lindblad spins in Turn 11.

Russell retakes the lead on the pit straight, head of Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Bearman, Antonelli, Hadjar and Lawson.

In Turn 1, Hamilton retakes the lead while Verstappen has dropped to 14th following a poor start.

Russell is all over Hamilton, but the Ferrari driver maintains the lead as Leclerc keeps a watching eye.

Hadjar and Antonelli are under investigation for the Turn 6 incident on Lap 1.

Albon is up to 16th while Lindblad is running last.

At the end of Lap 2 Russell retakes the lead, blasting past Hamilton on the run to Turn 14. However, as was the case last week, having used his energy to make the move, he is a sitting duck when Hamilton attacks again.

In fourth, Norris has dropped 1.9s behind Leclerc.

Antonelli makes a bold move on Piastri to take fifth, but the Australian subsequently retakes the position.

Out front Russell continues to battle Hamilton.

At the end of Lap 4 Russell retakes the lead as Hamilton finds himself under pressure from Leclerc.

Again, Antonelli passes Piastri for fifth, as Russell builds a 1.1s lead.

Antonelli gets a 10s penalty for the clash with Hadjar at the start.

"Lewis, I think is struggling," says Leclerc as Antonelli passes Norris for fourth.

At the start of Lap 8, Leclerc dives down the inside of his teammate heading into Turn 14.

As Russell builds a 2.8sd lead the Ferraris are wheel to wheel, no quarter given. Fred Vasseur will be having kittens.

Antonelli closes on the feuding Ferraris as Hadjar closes on Bearman.

"Does he know how wide these cars are," says Leclerc. As he enjoys a little breathing space his teammate is under attack from Antonelli.

Gasly closes on Hadjar as Hamilton's tyres look ready to give up.

At the end of Lap 11, Antonelli passes Hamilton in Turn 14 to claim third. The Briton is unable to fight back.

Lindblad is heading to the pits to retire.

In seventh, Lawson has dropped 13.5s behind Piastri, as Bottas is told to "box".

"Stop the car we have an issue," Hulkenberg is told.

Antonelli passes Leclerc for second just as the Safety Car is deployed.

Russell pits, as do Antonelli, Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris and Piastri. Hamilton loses out in the double-stack, and is passed by Norris.

Behind the Safety Car, it's: Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Lawson, Bearman and Antonelli, the Italian having served his penalty. Piastri is eighth, ahead of Gasly and Ocon. Neither Lawson nor Bearman pitted.

Replay shows Sainz doing well not to his Ocon up the backside as they both try to generate heat into their tyres. Ocon is quick to blame the Williams driver.

"Was that wheelspin or a problem with the gearbox," asks Leclerc.

As the Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 16, Leclerc suffers wheelspin in the final corner, allowing Russell to get away and Norris to close in. Antonelli also loses out, to Piastri.

Bearman and Antonelli are battling for the final point, the Haas driver struggling with his worn tyres.

Hamilton passes Norris for third as Perez is given a 5s penalty for a Safety Car infringement.

Piastri is told to give his position back to Antonelli having passed the Mercedes before the restart.

Ocon and Verstappen both pass Gasly in the final corner, dropping the Alpine driver to eleventh.

As they begin the final lap, Leclerc appears to be closing on Russell, however it is too late.

Hamilton claims third, ahead of Norris, Antonelli, Piastri, Lawson and Bearman.

Verstappen is ninth, ahead of Ocon, Gasly, Sainz, Bortoleto, Colapinto, Hadjar, Albon, Alonso, Stroll and Perez.

"A big thank you for the team," says Hamilton, "for us to be able to be in this position to fight with Mercedes... their speed on the straights is a little too much. I put up a good fight, but I killed my front left.

"It is just a much better car," he adds, "and I have been a part of developing it so just much happier. I was in the lead at one point so to finish third is not great, so I will try harder tomorrow."

"It is good to see out race pace is more similar to Mercedes than our qualifying pace," adds Leclerc. "I'm pretty happy.

"I nearly lost it," he says of the restart, "but luckily I didn't."

"It was pretty fun in the end!" laughs Russell. "I'm really happy to get the win.

"It is really windy at the moment, and this first corner is so long, it only takes one lap of battling and you can destroy your front tyre.

"Lewis battled hard," he adds, "twenty years of experience."

"The Ferraris are really quick out of the box," says Toto Wolff, "but I think they over-stretched the tyres a little bit, so without the Safety Car, I think it would have been tough for them.

"I was texting with Hamilton yesterday evening," he reveals, "he said he is in a good place now."