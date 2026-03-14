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Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
14/03/2026

Result of the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 19 33:38.998
2 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:00.674
3 Hamilton Ferrari 19 + 0:02.554
4 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:04.433
5 Antonelli Mercedes 19 + 0:05.688
6 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:06.809
7 Lawson Racing Bulls 19 + 0:10.900
8 Bearman Haas 19 + 0:11.271
9 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:11.619
10 Ocon Haas 19 + 0:13.887
11 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:14.780
12 Sainz Williams 19 + 0:15.753
13 Bortoleto Audi 19 + 0:15.858
14 Colapinto Alpine 19 + 0:16.393
15 Hadjar Red Bull 19 + 0:16.430
16 Albon Williams 19 + 0:20.014
17 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:21.599
18 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:21.971
19 Perez Cadillac 19 + 0:28.241
Hulkenberg Audi 12 Retired
Bottas Cadillac 12 Retired
Lindblad Racing Bulls 11 Retired

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:34.753 (Lap 18)

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