Leclerc sets opening pace in Miami

Ahead of today's sole, extended practice session the air temperature is 30 degrees C, while the track temperature is 54 degrees.

In terms of upgrades, McLaren has a new Front Corner, Coke/Engine Cover, Sidepod Inlet, Cooling Louvres, Floor Body, Rear Corner and Rear Wing. The Front Corner Furniture has been revised to improve interaction with the Front Wing resulting in better flow conditioning overall, while the furniture around the Central Bodywork has been added resulting both in an improvement in flow conditioning as well as local load gain, increasing overall aerodynamic efficiency. The Sidepod Inlet along with the Mirror has been revised for an improvement in flow conditioning in interaction with the new floor geometry and to cope with the high cooling demands of this event, a sidepod louvre option is available, increasing overall cooling capacity if required. A completely new floor and Board geometry, working in conjunction with the aforementioned geometrical changes, will result in an increase in aerodynamic load and efficiency across all conditions. Finally, the new Rear Wing geometry features new elements as well as a revised Endplate geometry, resulting in an overall gain in aerodynamic load and efficiency.

At Mercedes there's a new Tailpipe and Front Corner. The tailpipe has been rotated tail down (away from the upper wing) and slotted bracket added, to improve the local drag and downforce response, while the increased front drum lip chord, reduces local losses and improves flow to the rear of the car increasing rear downforce.

Red Bull has a new Front Wing, Front Corner, Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Floor, Rear Corner and Rear wing. The front wing sees a further step of optimisation to all three elements and the endplate now including the permitted diveplane. Offering more load with the same or improved flow stability, while, to gain further efficiency the intake and exit ducts on the front corner have been revised to draw inlet air from the highest pressure source available and exit with minimal blockage. Keeping the sidepod inlet ingesting the highest pressure air, the intake and surrounding surfaces have changed to accommodate the new Floor and Engine Cover, extracting more load whilst maintaining flow stability downstream. In combination with the floor, including the coke split line, a new top body has been derived offering revised cooling exits and flow stability downstream. The revised bib geometry to the floor accommodates changes to the forward floor structure, then blends with the sidepod to then meet the engine cover, extracting more load whilst maintaining the downstream flow stability. The inboard rear suspension shrouds have been blended to the new engine cover and quarter panels to maintain efficiency. Additionally, the rear wheel bodywork has subtle geometric revisions to incorporate further optimisation of both brake cooling and local flow for more load. On the rear wing, Red Bull's version of Ferrari's Macarena wing, to allow more travel, the mechanism and attachments to the elements have been revised necessitating a subtle altering of the third profile near centreline.

The Ferrari features a new Front Wing Endplate, Front Corner, Front Suspension, Floor Body, Floor Edge, Diffuser, Rear Suspension, Beam Wing, Rear Tail, Rear Wing and Rear Wing Endplate. The front wing endplate and front corner updates are working hand-in-hand, focusing on flow feature stability and front wheel wake management throughout the entire car operating envelope. Various steps have been done on load distribution across legs and span of the different front suspension elements, leading to load gains whilst still managing properly downstream impacts. Benefiting from enhanced upstream flow conditions, the front floor geometry and devices have been reoptimized, returning a net load advantage. Working together with the front floor update, the rear part of the floor and diffuser have been developed focusing on load increase across the full operating window. In addition, the rear track-rod fairing update together with the rear tail devices provides a favourable pressure gradient for the diffuser, in an efficient manner. This iteration of rear wing development has been focused on increasing load in cornering mode in a robust way, whilst maximizing aerodynamic drag shedding in straight mode.

Williams has a new Floor, Sidepod, Bodywork, Mirror Assembly, Tailpipe Bracket, RIS Fairings and Rear Brace Wing. The new floor improves floor airflow across conditions, the refined surfaces reduce sensitivity to setup, providing more repeatable aerodynamic load over a wider operating window. The new sidepod extends usable cooling range while cleaning mid-body flow. The reshaped inlet lips, internal transitions and outer surfaces improve local flow quality and maintain cooling margin across ambient and track conditions. The new bodywork and engine cover improve rear flow delivery while satisfying heat-rejection needs, the updated coke and exit geometry improves extraction and reduces disruption, giving more consistent rear flow versus cooling demand. The new mirror assembly provides local flow conditioning around the cockpit. Mirror reshape and reposition guide flow down the cockpit side, improving conditions for downstream bodywork, while the tailpipe bracket improves tail-region integration as the profiled bracket manages wake behind the tailpipe, reducing local separation and supporting more stable rear-end flow behaviour across conditions. The RIS fairings clean flow around the rear impact structure. The revised fairings, junctions and trailing edges improve integration with local hardware, reducing losses and stabilising the rear flow field. Finally, the updated rear wing brace fairings and cut-lines improve flow interaction with nearby elements, providing cleaner handover and more consistent rear airflow behaviour across conditions.

Racing Bulls feature a new Rear Corner, Rear Suspension, Floor Edge, Rear Wing, Rear Wing Endplate and Front Wing. The winglet geometry changes help improve the flow management at the back of the car and around the rear tyre, while the profile changes on the suspension legs work together with the changes made to the brake duct winglets, to manage flow around the tyre. The updated floor geometry helps provide cleaner flow around the tyre contact patch, which leads to an overall increase in floor performance. Downforce generated by the new rear wing is increased through camber & incidence changes, at an efficient level for the circuit, while the new endplate works in conjunction with the changes to the rear wing to enhance the airflow between them, allowing the rear wing work effectively. To effectively cover the balance requirements for Miami, a shorter chord flap on the front wing allows a lower aero balance range to be run.

Haas has a new Diffuser. The additional device on the Floor Winglet results in an increase in local aerodynamic downforce by modifying the pressure distribution and flow behaviour around the element.

Audi has a new Front Suspension and Floor Edge and Diffuser. The revised brake duct and suspension at the front of the car will improve flow conditions and subsequent overall performance, while the rear floor edge and diffuser were developed to provide an increase of efficient aero load at the rear.

Alpine has a new Front Corner, Nose camera, Rear suspension, Rear impact structure, Rear wing Performance and Rear Wing Endplate. The front drum exit duct has been redesigned to improve the flow quality around the front corner and further downstream, while the nose camera mount has been reprofiled with the objective of improving local flow management and delivering higher quality flow downstream. The rear suspension legs have been refined to better control the flowfield around the rear suspension and improve global flow quality, while the new developed geometry of the rear impact structure is aimed at increasing aerodynamic load locally and efficiently throughout the operating range of the car. As part of Alpine's in-season development, a complete new rear wing is introduced here to improve overall aerodynamic performance, while the rear wing endplate was redesigned to integrate effectively with the rear wing changes, improving aerodynamic interaction and overall performance.

Cadillac has a new Front Wing Endplate, Front Wing Flap, Mirror Stay, Forward Floorboard, Floor Body, Diffuser, Rear Suspension, Rear Corner and Exhaust Tailpipe Bracket. The front wing endplate will enhance flow conditioning to the rear of the car to reduce overall sensitivity to ride height changes and improve rear load, while the revised front wing flap profiles will reduce aerodynamic losses while also enhancing the consistency and quality of airflow directed toward the rear of the car. The new mirror stay improves the onset flow and therefore aerodynamic load at the rear of the car, whilst the reprofiled leading edge also increases structural integrity. Forward floor changes increase aerodynamic load at the rear of the floor and diffuser with improved ride height characteristics and sensitivities, while local surface and feature changes to the rear floor region ahead of the rear tyre will increase local floor loading and therefore overall aerodynamic load at the rear of the car. Updated diffuser geometry will increase rear floor load and consequently overall aerodynamic load at the rear of the car, whilst improving sensitivity to ride height and the updated rear suspension will improve local flow quality, increase aerodynamic stability and consequently increase potential for further rear car development. On the rear corner, local surface changes including updated PDC geometry, will increase local load whilst also improving flow quality for increased aerodynamic stability. Finally, the revised exhaust tailpipe bracket geometry will generate local aerodynamic load and consequently improve the characteristics of load at the rear of the car.

The Aston Martin has no upgrades.

The lights go green and Lindblad leads the way, followed by Norris, Albon, Verstappen and Bortoleto. As more drivers emerge all are on the hards.

Of the first wave, Norris goes quickest with a 31.941, ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton and Hadjar.

A 31.874 from Leclerc as the Mercedes pair head out, leaving Alonso and Gasly as the only no-shows.

As Antonelli goes second (31.428) - Norris having improved to 30.688 - Hamilton has a nasty little snap and does well to avoid the barrier.

Leclerc goes second, ahead of Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri and Russell.

"It smells very strange in the car," reports Gasly.

Verstappen improves to second with a 31.047.

After 145 minutes, Alonso is still in his garage with the red warning light signalling the car is live.

"Check turbo, it's making a lot of noises," warns Russell.

Quickest in the opening two sectors, Norris improves to 30.335, as Russell claims that his turbo sounds like a steam engine. The Briton proceeds to do an impersonation of said train.

Hamilton goes second with a 30.875, albeit half-a-second off Norri's pace.

All remain on the hards, other than the Cadillac pair who are on mediums.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Antonelli crosses the line at 30.079, 0.256s up on Norris.

24 minutes in and Alonso finally heads out. However, after one lap he pits, as does his teammate. Seemingly the team has been experiencing power issues in its garage.

Verstappen switches to mediums and immediately improves to fourth, albeit 0.386s down on Antonelli's best.