Antonelli makes F1 history

Ahead of today's qualifying session, the air temperature is 18 degrees C and the track temperature is 33 degrees.

On the evidence thus far, Russell merely has to show up and he's got pole, while his teammate will join him on the front row.

However, should this be the case, it's what's happening behind that matters, for Ferrari clearly has the edge in terms of starts.

The Ferraris appear to be best of the rest, just ahead of the McLarens, while Red Bull is in serious danger of slipping behind the likes of its sister team, Haas even Audi and Alpine.

Good to see that both Aston Martins finished this morning, albeit right back with the Cadillac.

Ahead of the green light Colapinto heads the queue but Bottas' Cadillac is blocking his path. They get away, and the pair are followed by Albon, Sainz and Hulkenberg.

As more driver emerge, most are on softs but a few Have opted for mediums.

Bottas posts a benchmark 36.968 but Colapinto responds with a more sensible 35.973. As Alonso splits them with a 36.338, Verstappen goes top with a 34.490.

A 34.507 puts Leclerc second, he is on softs while Verstappen is on mediums.

Gasly (mediums) goes second with a 34.503, but is demoted when soft-shod Piastri posts a 33.990.

Hulkenberg goes second and Norris third, both on the red-banded rubber.

Replay shows Hamilton losing the rear in Turn 9, which means he posts a lowly 35.892.

"The car feels good, I just had some snaps," reports Hamilton.

Bortoleto improves to third and Hadjar fourth, the latter on mediums like his teammate.

Russell goes quickest in S1, finally crossing the line at 33.262, moments after his teammate had posted a 33.305. The Briton is 0.728s up on third-placed Piastri.

Hamilton fits a set of new softs and improves to third with a 33.522, 0.260s down on Russell.

Not for the first time this season, Lindblad appears to have an issue.

Leclerc goes quickest with a 33.175, as Gasly improves to sixth and Lawson ninth.

Bearman goes seventh and Ocon ninth.

Whatever Lindblad's problem was they appear to have fixed it as he is back on track.

All are now on softs, as the final assault gets underway.

Both Williams drivers are in the drop zone, along with the Aston Martins and Cadillacs.

Albon can only manage 16th, which isn't going to be enough.

Lawson goes eleventh Verstappen fourth - the Dutchman quickest of all in S3 - and Hadjar eighth.

Lindblad improves to eleventh, as Colapinto goes ninth, and Bortoleto seventh.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Russell, Antonelli, Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Bortoleto, Piastri, Hadjar and Colapinto.

We lose Sainz, Albon, Alonso, Bottas, Stroll and Perez.

Hadjar and Bortoleto have been noted for impeding.

Antonelli is first out for Q2, followed by Russell, Lecelrc, Hamilton and Hadjar.

As more drivers emerge, all are on softs.

No further investigation of the Bortoleto/Hadjar incident.

Antonelli posts a 32.950 benchmark, but Russell responds with a 32.523.

Hamilton goes second with a 32.834 and Leclerc third (32.902).

Norris goes fifth thereby demoting Hadjar, who is on fresh rubber, as is teammate Verstappen who goes fifth.

Bearman goes sixth, ahead of Norris, Hadjar and Piastri.

Bortoleto posts a 33.965 to go twelfth, however he is demoted a place when Lindblad posts a 33.784.

Gasly goes eighth, Lawson fourteenth and Ocon twelfth.

Piastri is first out for the final assault, the Australian followed by Leclerc and Hamilton.

As Piastri begins his flyer, these are the only four drivers on track.

Hulkenberg and Antonelli head out, along with Russell.

Leclerc is purple in the opening two sectors, finally crossing the line at 33.486 to go top, while Piastri could only manage fifth.

Hamilton remains third as Norris goes fifth, demoting his McLaren teammate.

Antonelli goes top with a 32.443 while Hulkenberg can only manage eleventh.

Hadjar remains tenth as Verstappen goes sixth.

Bortoleto is off at the final corner and as a result double yellows are waved.

Bearman goes eighth and Ocon twelfth, while Gasly improves to fifth.

Hadjar makes it by the skin of his teeth, as Russell complains of "major understeer".

Quickest is Antonelli, ahead of Leclerc, Russell, Hamiolton, Norris, Gasly, Verstappen, Piastri, Bearman and Hadjar.

We lose Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson, Lindblad and Bortoleto.