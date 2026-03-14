Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Racing Bulls

Mattia Spini - Head of Trackside Engineering: "Today delivered the kind of action you typically expect from the Saturday of a Sprint weekend.

"We made an unconventional call to start Liam on the Hard tyre for the Sprint, expecting the compound to be more resilient to graining. It proved to be the right choice and allowed him to work his way through the field into the points when the Safety Car was deployed on Lap 13. Liam managed the restart well on the cold Hards, holding the position and finishing in P7.

"Unfortunately, Arvid spun on Lap 1, and we decided to retire the car in order to give ourselves enough time to carry out additional work and ensure it was in the best possible condition for qualifying later in the day.

"In Qualifying, we used two new sets of Soft tyres on both cars in Q1, giving the drivers the best opportunity to adjust back to low fuel after the Sprint. Both progressed into Q2 and were finding a significant amount of lap time in the second run, before a double yellow appeared in the final corner, forcing both laps to be aborted.

"Our strategy group will now focus on identifying opportunities to move forward in tomorrow's race, which is likely to be another eventful one."

Liam Lawson: "Sprint this morning went really well. We had strong track position towards the end, so when the Safety Car came out we didn't want to give that up. It was a bold strategy, but it worked out nicely and we were able to bring home some points.

"Qualifying was a bit messy and we struggled to string the session together. However, we were on a really good lap at the end and had everything coming together before the double yellow flags forced us to abort in the final corner, which was a shame. Tyre and energy management will be really important tomorrow. It's going to be tough, so we'll need a strong race strategy, which we'll be working on tonight."

Arvid Lindblad: "I felt really good in the car during Qualifying. I made a few mistakes in a couple of runs, but in my last lap, I was up by three tenths. I don't know if I would have gone through Q3 but I was improving, so it was just a bit of a shame having the yellow flags in the last corner. Overall, we missed a few laps between yesterday's FP1 and this morning in the Sprint, but this is the situation we're in and it's not something we can make up, so we just have to get the most out of it. I think it will be an interesting race tomorrow and it will be important to get the tyre management and the strategy right. We'll do our best and see if there are any points we can get."