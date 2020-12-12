Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Saturday Free - Times

12/12/2020

Times from the final free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.251 129.079 mph
2 Albon Red Bull 1:36.752 0.501
3 Ricciardo Renault 1:36.877 0.626
4 Ocon Renault 1:36.899 0.648
5 Norris McLaren 1:36.994 0.743
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.012 0.761
7 Stroll Racing Point 1:37.030 0.779
8 Sainz McLaren 1:37.068 0.817
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:37.085 0.834
10 Perez Racing Point 1:37.227 0.976
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:37.266 1.015
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.270 1.019
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.371 1.120
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:37.728 1.477
15 Russell Williams 1:37.886 1.635
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:37.900 1.649
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:38.269 2.018
18 Magnussen Haas 1:38.457 2.206
19 Latifi Williams 1:38.765 2.514
20 Fittipaldi Haas 1:39.159 2.908

